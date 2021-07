A Major League Baseball First: An All-Female Broadcast Team Tuesday night will be the first time that an all-female crew will broadcast a MLB game. The match-up between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles will be available exclusively on YouTube.

Sports A Major League Baseball First: An All-Female Broadcast Team A Major League Baseball First: An All-Female Broadcast Team Listen · 2:02 2:02 Tuesday night will be the first time that an all-female crew will broadcast a MLB game. The match-up between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles will be available exclusively on YouTube. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor