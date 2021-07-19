How Do You Define The Word Snack?

If you thought snack is slang for "a sexy and physically attractive person," you are correct. That's because Dictionary.com has added over 300 new words and definitions.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. How do you define the word snack? Well, if you thought a small portion of food or drink, you are correct. But if you thought slang for a sexy and physically attractive person, well, ding, ding. That's because dictionary.com added over 300 new words and definitions. The website is based on the Random House Webster's Unabridged Dictionary. And some of the new words are drawn from meme culture. So add in oof and yeet. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.