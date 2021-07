How Do You Define The Word Snack? If you thought snack is slang for "a sexy and physically attractive person," you are correct. That's because Dictionary.com has added over 300 new words and definitions.

How Do You Define The Word Snack? How Do You Define The Word Snack? Listen · 0:27 0:27 If you thought snack is slang for "a sexy and physically attractive person," you are correct. That's because Dictionary.com has added over 300 new words and definitions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor