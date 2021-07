Private Spyware Was Used To Hack Cellphones Of Journalists, Activists Worldwide NPR's A Martinez talks to Washington Post reporter Craig Timberg about a global media investigation into how spyware was used to hack the cellphones of journalists, human rights activists and others.

Media Private Spyware Was Used To Hack Cellphones Of Journalists, Activists Worldwide Private Spyware Was Used To Hack Cellphones Of Journalists, Activists Worldwide Listen · 5:44 5:44 NPR's A Martinez talks to Washington Post reporter Craig Timberg about a global media investigation into how spyware was used to hack the cellphones of journalists, human rights activists and others. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor