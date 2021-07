Tour De France Champion: Tadej Pogačar Wins For The 2nd Time In A Row Tadej Pogačar, 22, pulled ahead in the general classification standings on a rainy stage eight and never gave up the leading rider's yellow jersey, winning three of the race's 21 stages.

Tour De France Champion: Tadej Pogačar Wins For The 2nd Time In A Row

Tadej Pogačar, 22, pulled ahead in the general classification standings on a rainy stage eight and never gave up the leading rider's yellow jersey, winning three of the race's 21 stages.