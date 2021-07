A Federal Judge In Texas Rules Against The Obama-Era DACA Program The White House plans to appeal a ruling that limits DACA protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, moving immigration higher on the president's list of priorities.

Politics A Federal Judge In Texas Rules Against The Obama-Era DACA Program A Federal Judge In Texas Rules Against The Obama-Era DACA Program Audio will be available later today. The White House plans to appeal a ruling that limits DACA protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, moving immigration higher on the president's list of priorities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor