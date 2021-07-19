3 Women Found Out They Were Dating The Same Man. What Happened Next?

They became friends and fixed up an old bus, and went on a months-long road trip across the U.S. Their ex-boyfriend told The Washington Post, "I think the best thing right now is to say nothing."

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King.

True story - three women found out they were all dating the same man. Instead of resenting each other, they became friends. Abi Roberts, Bekah King and Morgan Tabor fixed up an old bus and went on a months-long road trip across the United States. Their ex-boyfriend told The Washington Post, there are two sides to everything, but I think the best thing right now is to say nothing. And I would absolutely watch this movie.

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.