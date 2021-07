3 Women Found Out They Were Dating The Same Man. What Happened Next? They became friends and fixed up an old bus, and went on a months-long road trip across the U.S. Their ex-boyfriend told The Washington Post, "I think the best thing right now is to say nothing."

