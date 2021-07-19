Accessibility links
How The Expanded Child Tax Credit Could Cut Childhood Poverty In Half : 1A In early 2021, Congress voted to temporarily expand the child tax credit, opting to send monthly payments to more families. The first payments rolled out last week.

Families received between $250 to $300 per child, depending on that child's age. Some estimates say that money could cut child poverty in half if they can reach every family eligible.

How does that tax credit change raising a family in America? And what does the future of the program look like? We discuss all this and more.

How The Expanded Child Tax Credit Could Cut Childhood Poverty In Half

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attends a press conference on the newly expanded Child Tax Credit at the Barrio Action Youth and Family Center in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images hide caption

Mario Tama/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attends a press conference on the newly expanded Child Tax Credit at the Barrio Action Youth and Family Center in Los Angeles, California.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

In a historic move, Congress voted in early 2021 to temporarily expand the child tax credit, opting to send monthly payments to more families. The first payments rolled out last week. Depending on a kid's age, families received between $250 to $300 per child.

Some estimates say it could cut child poverty in half if they can reach every family eligible.

How will this change raising a family in America? And what does the future of the program look like?

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Chabeli Carrazana, and Sophie Collyer join us for the conversation.

