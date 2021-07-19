How The Expanded Child Tax Credit Could Cut Childhood Poverty In Half

In a historic move, Congress voted in early 2021 to temporarily expand the child tax credit, opting to send monthly payments to more families. The first payments rolled out last week. Depending on a kid's age, families received between $250 to $300 per child.

Some estimates say it could cut child poverty in half if they can reach every family eligible.

How will this change raising a family in America? And what does the future of the program look like?

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Chabeli Carrazana, and Sophie Collyer join us for the conversation.

