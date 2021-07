Arkansas Governor Hits The Road To Combat Vaccine Hesitancy NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, who is traveling around his state trying to convince constituents — face-to-face — to get vaccinated.

Health Arkansas Governor Hits The Road To Combat Vaccine Hesitancy Arkansas Governor Hits The Road To Combat Vaccine Hesitancy Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, who is traveling around his state trying to convince constituents — face-to-face — to get vaccinated. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor