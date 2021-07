After Fatal Floods, Germans Look At How Climate Change And Infrastructure Contributed A massive cleanup is underway in Germany in areas badly hit by last week's storms, which caused billions of dollars worth of damage and more than 160 deaths.

Europe After Fatal Floods, Germans Look At How Climate Change And Infrastructure Contributed After Fatal Floods, Germans Look At How Climate Change And Infrastructure Contributed Audio will be available later today. A massive cleanup is underway in Germany in areas badly hit by last week's storms, which caused billions of dollars worth of damage and more than 160 deaths. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor