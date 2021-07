Remembering Rufino Rodriguez, The NICU Respiratory Therapist Who Died Of COVID-19 Rufino Rodriguez worked as a respiratory therapist in a newborn intensive care unit in Utah. He died of COVID-19 after receiving his first vaccine shot. He was 65 years old.

