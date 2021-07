Ariel Henry Will Replace Claude Joseph As Haiti's Prime Minister Haiti's acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down and hand power to Ariel Henry to honor President Moïse's wishes. This comes after a key international bloc threw its support behind Henry.

Haiti's acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down and hand power to Ariel Henry to honor President Moïse's wishes. This comes after a key international bloc threw its support behind Henry.