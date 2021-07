News Brief: Haiti's Prime Minister, Opioid Lawsuit Negotiations, Bezos Flight The power struggle in Haiti has been resolved. Negotiators appear close to a settlement for opioid lawsuits. Blue Origin is set to make its first sub-orbital flight with passengers on board.

Latin America News Brief: Haiti's Prime Minister, Opioid Lawsuit Negotiations, Bezos Flight News Brief: Haiti's Prime Minister, Opioid Lawsuit Negotiations, Bezos Flight Listen · 5:20 5:20 The power struggle in Haiti has been resolved. Negotiators appear close to a settlement for opioid lawsuits. Blue Origin is set to make its first sub-orbital flight with passengers on board. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor