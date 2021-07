The Highly Contagious Delta Variant Is Pushing U.S. Coronavirus Cases Higher NPR's A Martinez speaks to Dr. Jerome Adams, former U.S. surgeon general, who says a CDC decision to lift mask guidance for vaccinated persons may be "harmful."

Health The Highly Contagious Delta Variant Is Pushing U.S. Coronavirus Cases Higher The Highly Contagious Delta Variant Is Pushing U.S. Coronavirus Cases Higher Listen · 6:12 6:12 NPR's A Martinez speaks to Dr. Jerome Adams, former U.S. surgeon general, who says a CDC decision to lift mask guidance for vaccinated persons may be "harmful." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor