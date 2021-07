Bighorn Sheep Count In California Is Canceled After A Volunteer Dies Extreme heat is causing problems for wildlife researchers. Outside San Diego, a volunteer died from heat stroke and the annual bighorn sheep count is now canceled.

Extreme heat is causing problems for wildlife researchers. Outside San Diego, a volunteer died from heat stroke and the annual bighorn sheep count is now canceled.