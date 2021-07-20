'Who Wants A Skittle?' And Other Things Overheard On Jeff Bezos' Trip To Space

On July 20, 1969, astronaut Neil Armstrong uttered his famous line on the moon: "That's one step for man, one giant leap for mankind." And 52 years later to the day, Jeff Bezos or his brother asked as their crew hit zero gravity, "Who wants a Skittle?"

On Tuesday morning, the team blasted off from the desert near Van Horn, Texas, and entered space aboard the New Shepard, created by Bezos' company Blue Origin.

The flight of just over 10 minutes made Jeff Bezos the second billionaire to enter space, carrying with it Bezos' brother Mark, female aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and 18-year-old son of a millionaire Oliver Daemen. (Just days earlier, Richard Branson traveled to the edge of space aboard a Virgin Galactic spacecraft.)

An elated crew could be heard whooping with delight in the background throughout the flight. Several cries of "Woo!" and "Woo-hoo!" could be heard as they passed the Kármán Line considered to be the edge of space.

Once hitting zero gravity, Bezos can be heard asking the team if they want a Skittle. After several seconds passed, the entire capsule erupted in celebratory cheers.

One of the most expressive passengers aboard was 82-year-old Funk. "Oh Jeff, look at those, it's dark up here!" she said during the flight.

Likely looking out the window at Earth below, she said, "Oh my word, look at the world!"

"There's a very happy group of people on this capsule," Bezos told ground control, following up with a status update: "Happy, happy, happy."

"Well, that was intense!" one of the Bezos brothers said on the way down.

When the capsule made its return to Earth and hit the ground, a status update summed up each astronaut's feelings at the moment.

Status, Oliver Daemen: "Great."

Status, Wally Funk: "We'll be OK."

Status, Mark Bezos: "I am unbelievably good."

Status Jeff Bezos: "Best day ever."

