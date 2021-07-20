Branson, Bezos, And The Billionaires: The Future Of Space Tourism

This week marks Jeff Bezos' first ride to the edge of space in a Blue Origin rocket. It's a clear milestone in the Amazon founder's long-held desire to reach the final frontier.

Bezos is a little late to the party, however. A little over a week ago, British billionaire Richard Branson did the same.

For those without billions in the bank, a trip aboard these kinds of flights could break the bank. But companies like SpaceX and Space Adventure are hoping these flights might kickstart interest in the space tourism industry for the future.

Is space tourism something we terrestrials are interested in? And even if we are, should we be?

GUESTS

Nadia Drake, Chris Hadfield, and Philip McAlister join us for the conversation.

