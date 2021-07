Utah's Great Salt Lake Is Turning Into Dust The Great Salt Lake's water level is projected to hit a 170-year low this year. Scientists say that could have dire implications for migratory birds, if the lake's food chain collapses as a result.

Environment Utah's Great Salt Lake Is Turning Into Dust Utah's Great Salt Lake Is Turning Into Dust Listen · 2:50 2:50 The Great Salt Lake's water level is projected to hit a 170-year low this year. Scientists say that could have dire implications for migratory birds, if the lake's food chain collapses as a result. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor