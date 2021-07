'Unsafe In Foster Care' Investigates How How A System To Keep Kids Safe Can Harm Them NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with journalist Deepa Fernandes about her two-part investigation for Latino USA into domestic violence survivors who lose their children to the foster care system.

National 'Unsafe In Foster Care' Investigates How How A System To Keep Kids Safe Can Harm Them

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with journalist Deepa Fernandes about her two-part investigation for Latino USA into domestic violence survivors who lose their children to the foster care system.