Power In Haiti Remains Unstable, Country Awaits New Leader The situation in Haiti remains unstable after political leaders announced a power transfer that has yet to occur. Authorities announced a new round of arrests for the assassination of Jovenel Moise.

World Power In Haiti Remains Unstable, Country Awaits New Leader Power In Haiti Remains Unstable, Country Awaits New Leader Audio will be available later today. The situation in Haiti remains unstable after political leaders announced a power transfer that has yet to occur. Authorities announced a new round of arrests for the assassination of Jovenel Moise. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor