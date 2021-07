Trump Inaugural Committee Chair Tom Barrack Arrested On Illegal Lobbying Charges Tom Barrack, longtime friend of former President Donald Trump and chair of his inaugural committee, was arrested Tuesday on charges he acted as an agent of the government of the United Arab Emirates.

Politics Trump Inaugural Committee Chair Tom Barrack Arrested On Illegal Lobbying Charges Trump Inaugural Committee Chair Tom Barrack Arrested On Illegal Lobbying Charges Listen · 3:24 3:24 Tom Barrack, longtime friend of former President Donald Trump and chair of his inaugural committee, was arrested Tuesday on charges he acted as an agent of the government of the United Arab Emirates. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor