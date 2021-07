How China's Communist Party Schools Are Keeping Its Revolutionary Spirit Alive More than 70 years after winning a revolution, China's ruling Communist Party is trying to keep its revolutionary spirit alive. How? Training its cadres at Party history boot camp.

Asia How China's Communist Party Schools Are Keeping Its Revolutionary Spirit Alive How China's Communist Party Schools Are Keeping Its Revolutionary Spirit Alive Listen · 4:50 4:50 More than 70 years after winning a revolution, China's ruling Communist Party is trying to keep its revolutionary spirit alive. How? Training its cadres at Party history boot camp. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor