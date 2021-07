'I Believe In The Science Of Vaccination': Fox Hosts Like Sean Hannity Change Tune Fox News anchor Sean Hannity urged viewers Monday to "take Covid seriously," and to believe in the science. It contradicts what he and other top anchors at Fox have said over and over again.

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity urged viewers Monday to "take Covid seriously," and to believe in the science. It contradicts what he and other top anchors at Fox have said over and over again.