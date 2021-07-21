Accessibility links
Jazz Night's Favorite Grooves Of 2021 (So Far) This year, our ears have been craving songs that made us move – think of these 2021 releases as songs to play as we "return to outside."
Special Series

Best Music Of 2021

Jazz Night's Favorite Grooves Of 2021, So Far

Enlarge this image

Jazz artist Nate Smith performing in the Netherlands. Smith's song "Square Wheel" feat. Kokayi and Michael Mayo was one of Jazz Night's favorites of the first half of the year. Peter Van Breukelen/Redferns hide caption

toggle caption
Peter Van Breukelen/Redferns

Jazz artist Nate Smith performing in the Netherlands. Smith's song "Square Wheel" feat. Kokayi and Michael Mayo was one of Jazz Night's favorites of the first half of the year.

Peter Van Breukelen/Redferns

This year, following such static period of life for everyone, the Jazz Night team's ears were craving music that could make us groove, sway and (cautiously) celebrate. In other words, tunes that made us yearn for the deeply social origins of jazz itself.

The playlist below includes work from Roy Hargrove and Mulgrew Miller, Sons of Kemet accompanied by Moor Mother and Angel Bat Dawid, Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo, Hiatus Kaiyote with Arthur Verocai, Thundercat and many others. Think of these 23 tracks as songs to play at those "return-to-outside" parties and park hangs, or en route to re-opened jazz clubs and summer outdoor concerts. Let's enjoy.

Special Series

Best Music Of 2021