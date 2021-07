News Brief: Infrastructure Vote, Bootleg Fire, Olympic's COVID Concerns A bipartisan infrastructure bill faces a crucial test in the Senate. Dry, windy conditions fuel Oregon's Bootleg Fire. The Tokyo Olympics, which begin this week, are different because of COVID-19.

A bipartisan infrastructure bill faces a crucial test in the Senate. Dry, windy conditions fuel Oregon's Bootleg Fire. The Tokyo Olympics, which begin this week, are different because of COVID-19.