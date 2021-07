Ex-Trump Adviser Is Charged With Acting As An Agent For A Foreign Government Thomas Barrack, who chaired former President Donald Trump's inauguration committee, has been arrested on federal charges that he acted as an agent of the United Arab Emirates.

Law Ex-Trump Adviser Is Charged With Acting As An Agent For A Foreign Government Ex-Trump Adviser Is Charged With Acting As An Agent For A Foreign Government Listen · 3:54 3:54 Thomas Barrack, who chaired former President Donald Trump's inauguration committee, has been arrested on federal charges that he acted as an agent of the United Arab Emirates. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor