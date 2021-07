Tokyo Olympic Games Grapple With Pandemic Safety Protocols Competition got underway Wednesday in Tokyo for the pandemic-delayed Summer Olympics — two days before the Opening Ceremony. Participants are streaming into Japan under heightened COVID-19 concerns.

Sports Tokyo Olympic Games Grapple With Pandemic Safety Protocols Tokyo Olympic Games Grapple With Pandemic Safety Protocols Listen · 3:46 3:46 Competition got underway Wednesday in Tokyo for the pandemic-delayed Summer Olympics — two days before the Opening Ceremony. Participants are streaming into Japan under heightened COVID-19 concerns. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor