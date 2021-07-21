The National Zoo Needs Help Naming 3 Baby Black-Footed Ferrets

The public can vote on a list of names through July 25. Some options include Aster, Albus and Cottonwood. The ferrets, two males and one female, are living at a conservation unit in Virginia.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The National Zoo needs help naming three baby black-footed ferrets. The public can vote on a list of names through July 25. Some options include Aster, Alvis and Cottonwood. The kits, which is the name for baby ferrets, are living in a conservation unit in Virginia. Two are males. One is female. You might be wondering if the National Zoo has a ferret cam where you can see the kits. Of course, they do. And they are adorable. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.