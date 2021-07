The National Zoo Needs Help Naming 3 Baby Black-Footed Ferrets The public can vote on a list of names through July 25. Some options include Aster, Albus and Cottonwood. The ferrets, two males and one female, are living at a conservation unit in Virginia.

The National Zoo Needs Help Naming 3 Baby Black-Footed Ferrets The public can vote on a list of names through July 25. Some options include Aster, Albus and Cottonwood. The ferrets, two males and one female, are living at a conservation unit in Virginia.