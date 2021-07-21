Maria Taylor Is Leaving ESPN After A Colleague's Remarks About Race Went Public

Enlarge this image toggle caption Brian Westerholt/AP Brian Westerholt/AP

ESPN host Maria Taylor has announced she is leaving the sports network just weeks after remarks by a colleague suggesting that Taylor was promoted because she is Black became public.

Taylor and ESPN announced the departure in a statement on Wednesday, saying "that after much discussion, an agreement on a contract extension could not be reached."

According to ESPN, Taylor's final appearance for the network was Tuesday night's NBA Finals telecast.

In early July, the New York Times reported on a recording of a conversation by ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols, who suggested that Taylor got her job hosting the program "NBA Countdown" instead of Nichols because Taylor is Black.

Nichols was removed from her assignment after the comments became public.

In a statement shared by ESPN, Taylor thanked her colleagues, as well as Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN and Sports Content.

"Words are inadequate to express my boundless appreciation, and I hope to make them proud," Taylor said in a statement.