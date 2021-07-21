Accessibility links
The Rise Of The Four-Day Work Week : 1A In early 2021, the CEO of the crowdfunding website Kickstarter, Aziz Hasan, announced that the company will be piloting a four-day work week in 2022. The schedule consists of 32 working hours per week rather than 40.

But a growing number of companies have already successfully moved to a four-day week and the pandemic has accelerated the movement.

But is a four-day work week possible for every type of workplace? What would it take for the idea to really catch on? We discuss all that and more.

The Rise Of The Four-Day Work Week

A picture taken shows glasses on a laptop at a home office desk in Salzburg, Austria. BARBARA GINDL/APA/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Meanwhile in Iceland, a study found that reducing an employee's work hours did not reduce productivity. The multi-year trial included thousands of workers.

Though Kickstarter made headlines, a growing number of companies have already successfully moved to a four-day week, like the software company Wildbit. The pandemic has accelerated the movement.

But is a four-day work week possible for every type of workplace? And what would it take for the idea to really catch on?

Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, Natalie Nagele, and Benjamin Hunnicutt join us for the discussion.

