The Rise Of The Four-Day Work Week

In early 2021, the CEO of the crowdfunding website Kickstarter, Aziz Hasan, announced that the company will be piloting a four-day work week in 2022. The schedule consists of 32 working hours per week rather than 40.

Meanwhile in Iceland, a study found that reducing an employee's work hours did not reduce productivity. The multi-year trial included thousands of workers.

Though Kickstarter made headlines, a growing number of companies have already successfully moved to a four-day week, like the software company Wildbit. The pandemic has accelerated the movement.

But is a four-day work week possible for every type of workplace? And what would it take for the idea to really catch on?

Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, Natalie Nagele, and Benjamin Hunnicutt join us for the discussion.

