#2130: Til Death Do Us Park : The Best of Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, Katherine's new job got off to a bumpy start (literally!), when she rear-ended her boss' shiny new car on her first day. Katherine has been eyeing a new car herself, but should she wait for her first performance review? Meanwhile, Elisa's parents say they'll buy her a new car if she marries her live-in boyfirend. Should she accept, or will she be opening the door to future car-motivated life events? Also, Spencer couldn't resist the urge to touch his lugnuts, and found them to hot handle; Brett gets a shock every time he gets out of his Camry; and what does your Oreo cookie strategy say about your pesonality? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

