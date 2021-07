Real Life Sports Coaches Are Taking Notes From Ted Lasso What can youth coaches learn from a fictional TV one like Ted Lasso? Lots, according to the Positive Coaching Alliance, an organization that helps train coaches in the power of positivity.

Sports Real Life Sports Coaches Are Taking Notes From Ted Lasso Real Life Sports Coaches Are Taking Notes From Ted Lasso Listen · 2:17 2:17 What can youth coaches learn from a fictional TV one like Ted Lasso? Lots, according to the Positive Coaching Alliance, an organization that helps train coaches in the power of positivity. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor