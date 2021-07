Torrential Downpour Continues In China's 'Once-In-5,000-Year Rainstorm' Heavy rain continues to fall in China's Henan province, causing the worst flooding in recorded history. So far, the government says 25 people have died and around 100,000 have been evacuated.

