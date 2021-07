Afghans Face Deportation From Turkey After Trying To Flee Taliban Occupation A group of 16 Afghans who tried to go to Russia via Turkey are face deportation back to their home country — a plight faced by thousands who have sought refuge in Turkey over the last decade.

