Federal Judge Blocks Arkansas Ban On Gender Confirming Treatments For Trans Youth A judge in Arkansas has temporarily blocked a law that forbids doctors from providing gender confirming treatment to transgender youth, meaning an American Civil Liberties Union suit can proceed.

A judge in Arkansas has temporarily blocked a law that forbids doctors from providing gender confirming treatment to transgender youth, meaning an American Civil Liberties Union suit can proceed.