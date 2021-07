Love Is A losing Game And Choice Is A Curse In 'The Paper Palace' NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Miranda Cowley Heller about her first novel, The Paper Palace, which is set in late summer on Cape Cod — and is all about desire.

Author Interviews Love Is A losing Game And Choice Is A Curse In 'The Paper Palace' Love Is A losing Game And Choice Is A Curse In 'The Paper Palace' Listen · 7:55 7:55 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Miranda Cowley Heller about her first novel, The Paper Palace, which is set in late summer on Cape Cod — and is all about desire. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor