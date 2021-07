An Analysis Of New Books About Donald Trump's Presidency Several books about the Trump administration's final year, some including interviews with the ex-president, are arriving in bookstores. How do they change what we know about the Trump White House?

Politics An Analysis Of New Books About Donald Trump's Presidency An Analysis Of New Books About Donald Trump's Presidency Listen · 3:49 3:49 Several books about the Trump administration's final year, some including interviews with the ex-president, are arriving in bookstores. How do they change what we know about the Trump White House? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor