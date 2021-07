As The Taliban Capture More Territory, Afghan Journalists Face More Risks NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Najib Sharifi, president of the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, about the dangers of being an Afghan journalist as the Taliban gains ground.

As The Taliban Capture More Territory, Afghan Journalists Face More Risks

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Najib Sharifi, president of the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, about the dangers of being an Afghan journalist as the Taliban gains ground.