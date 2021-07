The Indicator From Planet Money Probes Inflation's Sneaky Cousin: Shrinkflation When companies don't want to directly raise prices, they often shrink the size of the product while keeping the same price. This tendency to downsize products has come to be known as shrinkflation.

