Why NPR's Joy Generator Draws On Nostalgia NPR's online Joy Generator draws on nostalgia to help you feel happy. Why looking back at the past makes you feel better in the present.

Why NPR's Joy Generator Draws On Nostalgia Why NPR's Joy Generator Draws On Nostalgia Audio will be available later today. NPR's online Joy Generator draws on nostalgia to help you feel happy. Why looking back at the past makes you feel better in the present. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor