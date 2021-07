ESPN's Maria Taylor Is Leaving The Network After A Colleague's Remarks About Race Sports anchor Maria Taylor quit ESPN after contract talks broke down and a white colleague suggested that Taylor was promoted because she is Black.

Media ESPN's Maria Taylor Is Leaving The Network After A Colleague's Remarks About Race ESPN's Maria Taylor Is Leaving The Network After A Colleague's Remarks About Race Audio will be available later today. Sports anchor Maria Taylor quit ESPN after contract talks broke down and a white colleague suggested that Taylor was promoted because she is Black. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor