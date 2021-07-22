Security Guards At Japan's Azuma Sports Park Spot A Brown Bear

Perhaps the bear is an Olympic softball fan and wanted to watch Japan play Australia. Or maybe it was looking for food. Organizers tried using loud music and firecrackers to shoo it away

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. The Tokyo Olympics won't have any in-person spectators, but local media reports said a security guard at the Azuma Sports Park spotted a brown bear. Maybe it wanted to watch the softball game between Japan and Australia, or maybe it was just looking for food. In any case, the critter is still on the loose. Now, organizers tried using loud music and firecrackers to shoo it away. If hide-and-seek were an Olympic game, that bear would medal. It's MORNING EDITION.

