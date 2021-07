Security Guards At Japan's Azuma Sports Park Spot A Brown Bear Perhaps the bear is an Olympic softball fan and wanted to watch Japan play Australia. Or maybe it was looking for food. Organizers tried using loud music and firecrackers to shoo it away

Animals Security Guards At Japan's Azuma Sports Park Spot A Brown Bear Security Guards At Japan's Azuma Sports Park Spot A Brown Bear Listen · 0:27 0:27 Perhaps the bear is an Olympic softball fan and wanted to watch Japan play Australia. Or maybe it was looking for food. Organizers tried using loud music and firecrackers to shoo it away NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor