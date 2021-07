Families In Lebanon Aim To Celebrate Eid Despite The Steep Costs The Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha finds people in Lebanon mired in an economic crisis that makes eating or paying rent difficult — let alone taking part in family celebrations.

Middle East Families In Lebanon Aim To Celebrate Eid Despite The Steep Costs Families In Lebanon Aim To Celebrate Eid Despite The Steep Costs Audio will be available later today. The Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha finds people in Lebanon mired in an economic crisis that makes eating or paying rent difficult — let alone taking part in family celebrations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor