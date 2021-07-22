As Extreme Weather Becomes Common, Can We Adapt?

Enlarge this image toggle caption CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

We're halfway through 2021 and already extreme weather has dominated the headlines. Fires, floods, droughts, and record-shattering heatwaves have swept over the U.S. and the world.

The United States has already spent $29 billion fighting extreme weather events in the first six months of the year. That number is expected to only go up.

But both climate scientists and disaster researchers say the growing frequency of climate-related disasters shouldn't shock anybody. And there's still a lot we can do to prepare and adapt... if we're willing to actually do any of it.

Emily Atkin, Daniel Swain, and Samantha Montanojoin us for the conversation.



Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.