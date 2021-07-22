Accessibility links
As Extreme Weather Becomes Common, Can We Adapt? : 1A Extreme weather has dominated headlines for most of 2021. Fires, floods, droughts, and record-shattering heatwaves have swept over the U.S. and the world.

The United States has already spent $29 billion fighting extreme weather events in the first six months of the year. That number is expected to only go up.

Both climate scientists and disaster researchers say the growing frequency of climate-related disasters shouldn't shock anybody. And there's still a lot we can do to prepare and adapt... if we're willing to actually do any of it.

As Extreme Weather Becomes Common, Can We Adapt?

Workers walk amid debris in Kreuzberg, district of Altenahr, Rhineland-Palatinate, western Germany, during clearing work after devastating rains and floods hit the region. CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Workers walk amid debris in Kreuzberg, district of Altenahr, Rhineland-Palatinate, western Germany, during clearing work after devastating rains and floods hit the region.

Emily Atkin, Daniel Swain, and Samantha Montanojoin us for the conversation.

