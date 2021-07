Summer's COVID-19 Surge Is On Track To Get Worse — Maybe Even As Bad As Last Winter The latest COVID-19 surge is on track to worsen this summer, causing a significant increase in the number of hospitalizations and deaths, according to new research from advisers to the CDC.

