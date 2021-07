Small-Scale Farmers Don't Have To Wipe Out Forests To Grow These Crops Forested land isn't usually good for farming unless it's clear-cut and plowed. Mini farms under the tree tops can grow crops like ginseng and mushrooms. It may be viable way to be a small time farmer.

Environment Small-Scale Farmers Don't Have To Wipe Out Forests To Grow These Crops Small-Scale Farmers Don't Have To Wipe Out Forests To Grow These Crops Listen · 3:40 3:40 Forested land isn't usually good for farming unless it's clear-cut and plowed. Mini farms under the tree tops can grow crops like ginseng and mushrooms. It may be viable way to be a small time farmer. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor