Los Angeles Considers Its Priorities As The Seat For Mayor Opens Ahead Of Schedule Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been nominated to become the next U.S. ambassador to India. His departure leaves the city asking what he accomplished and what it wants in its next leader.

Elections Los Angeles Considers Its Priorities As The Seat For Mayor Opens Ahead Of Schedule Los Angeles Considers Its Priorities As The Seat For Mayor Opens Ahead Of Schedule Listen · 3:31 3:31 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been nominated to become the next U.S. ambassador to India. His departure leaves the city asking what he accomplished and what it wants in its next leader. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor